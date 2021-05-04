Lizzo Channels Rihanna at the Beach in a Metallic Pink Bikini, Tropical Shirt & the Chunkiest ‘Ugly’ Sandals

Lizzo is wasting no time soaking up the sun on her tropical vacation this week.

The “Truth Hurts” musician has spent the past few days abroad on a beachside trip, giving her fans major FOMO as she poses by the pool and takes in the warm weather. In one outfit, in particular, yesterday, the 33-year-old star perfected her beach style in a metallic pink bikini with a matching 2000s-chic trucker hat.

Lizzo then took inspiration from Rihanna in layering in the same tropical oversize button-down top from Celine x Tyson Reeder that Rihanna wore in March.

Rihanna stops by the grocery store in bold style, Los Angeles, March 29. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

The finishing touch for Lizzo’s own take on the look came in the form of trending “ugly” sandals. Typically considered “ugly” in the world of fashion, the new appreciation for comfortable sandal styles comes with an increased desire for ease of wear and stability in the fashion world amidst the current environment — and for 2021, too, it appears the shoes are here to stay. Brands like Teva and Birkenstock are at the forefront of the trend while celebs including Britney Spears, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kendall Jenner can oftentimes be spotted in the silhouettes.

As for Lizzo, the “Juice” singer’s sandals on vacation come courtesy of Gucci and feature a retro double-strap design. Though the silhouette has since sold out, similar versions from the brand retail for $890 at Farfetch.

Gucci Mesh “ugly” sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Luxy Shop

When it comes to Lizzo’s own style repertoire, the hit singer’s closet includes a vast variety of hit designer brands. From modeling Marc Jacobs at the Met Gala to performing on stage in Christian Siriano ball gown and custom Swarovski crystal-embellished Stuart Weitzman combat boots, her style is nothing but ordinary. The “Good As Hell” musician can also be found in campaigns for Absolut Vodka, Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand and Urban Decay makeup.

