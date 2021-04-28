Lizzo Rings in Her Birthday in the Wildest Bikini, Strappy Sandals & Endless Gold Chains

Lizzo rang in her 33rd birthday in statement-making fashion yesterday.

The “Juice” singer took her celebrations to Las Vegas this week, kicking off her birthday on Tuesday in a summer-ready look. The poolside ensemble included a custom Roberto Cavalli tiger stripe and leopard print bikini layered with endless strands of gold chains from Jennifer Fisher Jewelry.

As styled by Brett Alan Nelson, the wild outfit came to a close with one final gold trim piece courtesy of Staud. The American label’s Bijou sandals highlight embossed black leather uppers with crisscross straps and a metal ring to tie the design together. Set atop a 2.5-inch heel, the on-trend, square-toe sandals retail for $350 on Staud’s website.

Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued into this year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear.

Over the weekend, Lizzo herself debuted more trending ensembles including her take on monochrome styling. The “Truth Hurts” singer prepped for her birthday in an all-brown outfit that kicked with a retro-chic, custom Dolce & Gabbana dress inspired by the brand’s original design from 1995. The glittering number came layered under a feather-coated shawl with endless Shine Like Me jewels.

The finishing touch of Lizzo’s statement look came in the form of the wildest mules. The color-coordinated shoes echoed her ensemble with a dramatic feather coating and lifted heel to tout.

When it comes to Lizzo’s own style repertoire, the hit singer’s closet includes a vast variety of hit designer brands. From modeling Marc Jacobs at the Met Gala to performing on stage in Christian Siriano ball gown and custom Swarovski crystal-embellished Stuart Weitzman combat boots, her style is nothing but ordinary. The “Jerome” musician can also be found in campaigns for Absolut Vodka, Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand and Urban Decay makeup.

Click through the gallery to find Lizzo’s standout style evolution over the years.