Lindsey Vonn Elevates Her Chunky Sweater & Glittering Heels With Disputed Skinny Jeans

Lindsey Vonn added to her streak of stylish off-duty Los Angeles looks this week as she headed to a friend’s house on Monday.

Fresh off her role modeling for Thom Browne‘s newest collection, the athlete opted for a twist on the monochrome trend in a comfy sweater and disputed jeans. Vonn’s choice of light gray skinny jeans is an argued move as per Gen-Z tastes who have taken to TikTok in recent weeks to express their thoughts on the 2000s-chic silhouette along with side parts and more millennial trends.

Lindsey Vonn steps out and about in Los Angeles, March 8. CREDIT: DIGGZY/Splash News

A closer view of Lindsey Vonn’s heels. CREDIT: DIGGZY/Splash News

As for footwear, the now-retired professional athlete elevated her casual attire with a bold set of heels. The classic pointed-toe pumps featured a squared vamp atop a stiletto lift, all coated in a glittering light upper with a shimmering finish.

Lindsey Vonn steps out and about in Los Angeles, March 8. CREDIT: DIGGZY/Splash News

A closer view of Lindsey Vonn’s heels. CREDIT: DIGGZY/Splash News

Vonn opted for another set of glowing heels just last week when she stepped out for dinner with friends at Catch Los Angeles.

The skier ventured out with flair, kicking off her look with an unmissable Gucci coat; the now sold-out $7,500 checkered design features a multicolor wool fabric with leather trim and a logo-coated inner lining. The oversize fit then came layered over a wrapped white crop top with classic high-rise mom jeans to match

Lindsey Vonn steps out in Hollywood for dinner at Catch, March 3. CREDIT: 007/MEGA

When she isn’t in designer duds and chic footwear, you can oftentimes find Vonn in a mix of workout-ready attire. Her Instagram feed is filled with impressive gym routines and fitness rotations, all fueled by her Under Armour apparel. From sports bras and colorful shorts to leggings and supportive sneakers, it’s Under Armour or nothing for the athlete who has been partnered with the brand since she was 16 years old.

In addition to her athleisure, Vonn also sports pieces courtesy of top brands like Musier Paris, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Giuseppe Zanotti and more. The Olympic medalist also has ties to Red Bull, Oakley, GoPro and Vail Resorts with a net worth of over $3 million according to a 2013 Forbes article.

Click through the gallery to find more of Lindsey Vonn’s standout style over the years.