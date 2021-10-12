Lindsey Vonn Is a Stylish Tourist in a Crop Top, Ripped Skinny Jeans & Off-White Kicks

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lindsey Vonn soaked up the last days of her time as a tourist this week, traveling across Europe in style.

Taking to social media to give fans a peek into her vacation, the former professional athlete opted for easygoing attire in a relaxed off-duty look. The ensemble matched a cherry red crop top to ripped-knee skinny jeans and a crossbody bag.

When it came to footwear, Vonn tapped a recognizable brand in a pair of high-top sneakers. The white shoes came accented by a red hangtag, a signature move of Virgil Abloh’s brand Off-White; the leather pair was a favorite for the skier on her trip as she shared multiple different outfits that included the sneakers. Similar shoes from the label retail for upwards of $715.

Just last month, Vonn was as glam as ever at the opening gala of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

The former Olympian arrived on the red carpet in glittering fashion, opting for a long-sleeve and high-neck black Lia Stublla gown; the silhouette also included a floor-sweeping hem and a high-leg slit.

To give the outfit even more of a glamourous appeal, Vonn elevated her form in a set of gem-coated heels. The YSL silhouette included a thin strap across the toe as well as a securing hold around the ankle, all balanced atop a square toe and a cone-shaped heel.

Lindsey Vonn attends the opening gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Sept. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles, CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

The athlete’s own social media is filled with her pick of designer looks as well as impressive gym routines and fitness rotations, all fueled by her Under Armour apparel. From sports bras and colorful shorts to leggings and supportive sneakers, it’s Under Armour or nothing for the athlete who has been partnered with the brand since she was 16 years old.

In addition to her athleisure, Vonn also sports pieces courtesy of top brands like Musier Paris, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Giuseppe Zanotti and more. The Olympic medalist also has ties to Red Bull, Oakley, GoPro and Vail Resorts with a net worth of over $3 million according to a 2013 Forbes article.

