Lindsey Vonn Is the Ultimate Biker Chick in a Leather Jacket, Ripped Jeans & Edgy Leather Booties

Lindsey Vonn showed off a whole new side to her edgy style this week and it involved an impressive Harley Davidson bike.

The former professional athlete donned her motorcycle in New York on Friday morning as she zoomed off in a classic biker chick-inspired look. The outfit teamed a moto-chic black leather jacket with ripped skinny jeans and pointed-toe boots set atop a sturdy block heel — perfect for balancing on footpads and setting kickstands.

A sleek piece of leather attire, too, has become one of the biggest trends this winter — and now this spring, too. Whether in the form of leggings, a skirt or, in Vonn’s case, a jacket, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more.

More often than not, though, you can find Vonn in athletic attire. Even during her vacation back in March, the Olympic athlete hit the gym during her time abroad, lifting weights, rowing and more all in athleisure-chic style. For the workout, she opted for a backless black catsuit matched to the chunkiest sneakers.

To finish off her workout attire, Vonn, to no surprise, laced up a set of Under Armour sneakers — the athlete has been partnered with the brand since she was 16 years old. This weekend’s pick came in the form of the brand’s Hovr Infinite Summit 2 silhouette, a design made to absorb impact and provide effortless rebound. The style features recycled polyester, bio-based renewable reinforcements and solvent-free overlays for an eco-friendly touch, too.

Vonn’s Instagram feed is filled with impressive gym routines and fitness rotations, all fueled by her Under Armour apparel. From sports bras and colorful shorts to leggings and supportive sneakers, it’s Under Armour or nothing for the athlete who has been partnered with the brand since she was 16 years old.

In addition to her athleisure, Vonn also sports pieces courtesy of top brands like Musier Paris, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Giuseppe Zanotti and more. The Olympic medalist also has ties to Red Bull, Oakley, GoPro and Vail Resorts with a net worth of over $3 million according to a 2013 Forbes article.

