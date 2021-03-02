Lindsey Vonn Shows Off Her Glam Side in the Silkiest Green Wrap Dress & Towering Stilettos

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Lindsey Vonn stepped out in style this week as she joined a group of friends for dinner at the celeb-favorited restaurant Nobu Malibu.

The Olympic medalist traded her athleisure for glam attire on Monday night, opting for the silkiest green wrap dress with a dipping neckline and midi-length silhouette. She then accessorized the sleek design with a trendy mini croc-embossed leather bag.

Lindsey Vonn dines at Nobu Malibu with friends in Los Angeles, March 1. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Lindsey Vonn’s embossed heels. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

Coordinating her accessories and her footwear, Vonn then slipped on a set of towering stiletto heels. The pointed-toe pumps featured an echoed brown leather croc-embossed pattern with a straight vamp and a patent finish. The silhouette came set atop a towering lift that appeared to measure close to 5 inches in height.

Lindsey Vonn dines at Nobu Malibu with friends in Los Angeles, March 1. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Lindsey Vonn’s embossed heels. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

When she isn’t in designer duds and chic footwear, you can oftentimes find the professional skier in a mix of workout-ready attire. Her Instagram feed is filled with impressive gym routines and fitness rotations, all fueled by her Under Armour apparel. From sports bras and colorful shorts to leggings and supportive sneakers, it’s Under Armour or nothing for the athlete who has been partnered with the brand since she was 16 years old.

In addition to her athleisure, you can find Vonn in pieces courtesy of top brands like Musier Paris, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Giuseppe Zanotti and more. The now-retired professional athlete also has ties to Red Bull, Oakley, GoPro and Vail Resorts with a net worth of over $3 million according to a 2013 Forbes article.

Test out these croc-embossed pumps for size inspired by Lindsey Von”s chic footwear of choice.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Schutz Croc Pumps, $85 (was $179).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Beth Heels, $130.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Buy Now: Chinese Laundry Kyra Pumps, $90.

Click through the gallery to find more of Lindsey Vonn’s boldest style moments over the years.