Lindsey Vonn Is Red Carpet-Ready in a $3,600 Romper & Buzzy Ankle-Wrap Sandals

Lindsey Vonn made a red carpet appearance this weekend for the world premiere of Disney’s newest film, “Jungle Cruise.”

The Olympic gold medalist attended the premiere at Disneyland California on July 24 alongside the movie’s stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt. For the event, Vonn herself tapped her go-to brand Gucci in a zip-up cream romper; the wool and silk-blend playsuit channels trends from the 1970s and retails for $3,600 at Net-a-Porter.

Lindsey Vonn attends the world premiere of Disney’s “Jungle Cruise”. Disneyland, Anaheim, CA, July 24. CREDIT: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN/MEGA

A closer view of Lindsey Vonn’s heels. CREDIT: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN/MEGA

To give the designer piece an elevated touch, Vonn boosted her frame in a set of towering stiletto sandals. The metallic pair featured thong gold straps set atop a pointed-toe base with a snaking ankle hold; favored by Kristin Cavallari, Lizzo, Cardi B and more, ankle-wrap heels are all the rage this summer with heels that snake across the ankle and calf for a standout punch and a supported fit.

As for Vonn herself, the athlete’s own social meda is filled with her pick of designer looks as well as impressive gym routines and fitness rotations, all fueled by her Under Armour apparel. From sports bras and colorful shorts to leggings and supportive sneakers, it’s Under Armour or nothing for the athlete who has been partnered with the brand since she was 16 years old.

In addition to her athleisure, Vonn also sports pieces courtesy of top brands like Musier Paris, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Giuseppe Zanotti and more. The Olympic medalist also has ties to Red Bull, Oakley, GoPro and Vail Resorts with a net worth of over $3 million according to a 2013 Forbes article.

Try out the wrap sandal trend like Lindsey Vonn in these metallic pairs.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Buy Now: Schutz Josseana Sandals, $118.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Steve Madden Kyrah Sandals, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Buy Now: Aqua Zizi Sandals, $58 (was $98).

