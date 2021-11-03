Lindsey Vonn Brings a Sweet Edge in a Pleated Dress & Leather Boots for Gucci Love Parade

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lindsey Vonn brought a sweet edge to the Gucci Love Parade event in Los Angeles last night.

Arriving at the star-studded event in Hollywood, Calif., the former Olympian modeled a tri-color design from the Italian luxury house. The unique shoulder-padded dress included chevrons of signature green and red atop a white pleated skirt and turtleneck silhouette.

Lindsey Vonn at the Gucci Love Parade on Hollywood Boulevard outside the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on Nov. 2, Los Angeles. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Lindsey Vonn’s boots. CREDIT: Splash News

To add a touch of grunge to the ensemble, Vonn matched the dress to sleek leather boots from the brand. The square-toe silhouette came balanced on a block heel with gold horsebit detailing for a signature Gucci touch.

Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued all the way into this year as one of the biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear.

Related Salma Hayek Shines in a Sequined Dress and Curvy Pink Sandals at the Gucci Love Parade Fashion Show Gucci's Love Parade Collection Paid Homage to Marilyn Monroe and More of Old Hollywood Gabrielle Union Arrives in a Striking Cutout Dress and Blue Sandals With Dwyane & Zaya Wade for Gucci's Love Parade Show

Lindsey Vonn at the Gucci Love Parade on Hollywood Boulevard outside the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on Nov. 2, Los Angeles. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Lindsey Vonn’s boots. CREDIT: Splash News

As for Lindsey Vonn, the athlete’s own social media is filled with her pick of designer looks as well as impressive gym routines and fitness rotations, all fueled by her Under Armour apparel. From sports bras and colorful shorts to leggings and supportive sneakers, it’s Under Armour or nothing for the athlete who has been partnered with the brand since she was 16 years old. Vonn herself has also starred in campaigns for the Project Rock imprint throughout its past collections.

In addition to her athleisure, Vonn also sports pieces courtesy of top brands like Musier Paris, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Giuseppe Zanotti and more. The Olympic medalist also has ties to Red Bull, Oakley, GoPro and Vail Resorts with a net worth of over $3 million according to a 2013 Forbes article.

Channel Lindsey Vonn in these sleek boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Schutz Mikki Boots, $148.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Madden Girl Autumn Platform Boots, $70.

Click through the gallery for more of Lindsey Vonn’s statement style over the years.