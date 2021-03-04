Lindsey Vonn Makes a Case for Mom Jeans In a Crop Top, Oversize $7,500 Coat & Silver-Sliced Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Lindsey Vonn continued her streak of chic dinner style as she stepped out for a meal with friends at Catch Los Angeles last night.

The professional skier ventured out with flair, kicking off her look with an unmissable Gucci coat; the now sold-out $7,500 checkered design features a multicolor wool fabric with leather trim and a logo-coated inner lining. The oversize fit then came layered over a wrapped white crop top with classic high-rise mom jeans to match.

Lindsey Vonn steps out in Hollywood for dinner at Catch, March 3. CREDIT: 007/MEGA

A closer view of Lindsey Vonn’s heels. CREDIT: 007/MEGA

To elevate the look further, Von slipped on a pair of sleek white heels; the pointed-toe pumps included a rounded vamp with a patent leather finish and a metallic silver angled heel that appeared to measure close to 4 inches in height.

Earlier this week, the former professional athlete stepped out in style as she joined of friends for dinner at the celeb-favorited restaurant Nobu Malibu.

The Olympic medalist traded her athleisure for glam attire on Monday night, opting for the silkiest green wrap dress with a dipping neckline and midi-length silhouette. She then accessorized the sleek design with a trendy mini Laurus leather bag made from ethically sourced exotic leather.

Coordinating her accessories and her footwear, Vonn then slipped on a set of towering stiletto heels. The pointed-toe pumps featured an echoed brown leather croc-embossed pattern with a straight vamp and a patent finish. The sold-out Le Silla silhouette came set atop a towering lift that appeared to measure close to 5 inches in height.

Lindsey Vonn dines at Nobu Malibu with friends in Los Angeles, March 1. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

When she isn’t in designer duds and chic footwear, you can oftentimes find Vonn in a mix of workout-ready attire. Her Instagram feed is filled with impressive gym routines and fitness rotations, all fueled by her Under Armour apparel. From sports bras and colorful shorts to leggings and supportive sneakers, it’s Under Armour or nothing for the athlete who has been partnered with the brand since she was 16 years old.

In addition to her athleisure, Vonn also sports pieces courtesy of top brands like Musier Paris, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Giuseppe Zanotti and more. The now-retired professional athlete also has ties to Red Bull, Oakley, GoPro and Vail Resorts with a net worth of over $3 million according to a 2013 Forbes article.

