Lindsey Vonn’s Backless Catsuit & Chunky Sneakers Are Perfect for a Vacation Workout

Lindsey Vonn proved that she really takes no days off when it comes to fitness, even on vacation.

The Olympic athlete hit the gym during her time abroad, lifting weights, rowing and more all in athleisure-chic style. For the workout, she opted for a backless black catsuit matched to the chunkiest sneakers.

To finish off her workout attire, Vonn, to no surprise, laced up a set of Under Armour sneakers — the athlete has been partnered with the brand since she was 16 years old. This weekend’s pick came in the form of the brand’s Hovr Infinite Summit 2 silhouette, a design made to absorb impact and provide effortless rebound. The style features recycled polyester, bio-based renewable reinforcements and solvent-free overlays for an eco-friendly touch, too.

You can shop Vonn’s choice of a black and white colorway for $ at UnderArmour.com.

Under Armor Hovr Infinite Summit 2 sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Proving that hard work pays off, Vonn also shared a beachside snap from her vacation today. Modeling a neon yellow two-piece bikini, the former professional skier expressed her pride in her fitness in her caption.

“You can judge me if you want, but I’ve been working hard in the gym and taking care of me…. so I’m going to post some bikini pics because I’m proud of myself. #beyourself,” wrote Vonn for the post.

In addition to her athleisure, Vonn also sports pieces courtesy of top brands like Musier Paris, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Giuseppe Zanotti and more. The Olympic medalist also has ties to Red Bull, Oakley, GoPro and Vail Resorts with a net worth of over $3 million according to a 2013 Forbes article. Most recently, she added another modeling gig to her lineup as she starred in Thom Browne’s film for its fall ’21 collection.

