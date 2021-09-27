×
Lindsey Vonn Glitters in a High-Slit Gown & Crystal Sandals at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala

By Claudia Miller
Lindsey Vonn was as glam as ever at the opening gala of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

The professional skier arrived on the red carpet in glittering fashion, opting for a long-sleeve and high-neck black gown; the silhouette also included a floor-sweeping hem and a high-leg slit.

To give the outfit even more of a glamourous appeal, Vonn elevated her form in a set of gem-coated heels. The silhouette included a thin strap across the toe as well as a securing hold around the ankle, all balanced atop a square toe and a cone-shaped heel.

The athlete’s own social media is filled with her pick of designer looks as well as impressive gym routines and fitness rotations, all fueled by her Under Armour apparel. From sports bras and colorful shorts to leggings and supportive sneakers, it’s Under Armour or nothing for the athlete who has been partnered with the brand since she was 16 years old.

In addition to her athleisure, Vonn also sports pieces courtesy of top brands like Musier Paris, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Giuseppe Zanotti and more. The Olympic medalist also has ties to Red Bull, Oakley, GoPro and Vail Resorts with a net worth of over $3 million according to a 2013 Forbes article.

Click through the gallery for more arrivals at the opening gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

