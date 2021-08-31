Lindsey Vonn Goes Glam in the Silkiest Little Black Dress & Classic Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lindsey Vonn showed off a more glam to her style at last night’s US Open matches.

The Olympic athlete attended the event in New York on Monday, meeting up with tennis Billie Jean King as well as Gayle King, Alec Baldwin and Mike Tyson as they honored the Original 9. For the outing, Vonn herself got dolled up in a silky black blazer-style dress with a tied waist and mini hem.

To complement the little black dress, the former professional skier also threw on a pair of nude classic pumps as well as a floral handbag.

Last month, Vonn also made a red carpet appearance this weekend for the world premiere of Disney’s newest film, “Jungle Cruise.”

The Olympic gold medalist attended the premiere at Disneyland California on July 24 alongside the movie’s stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt. For the event, Vonn herself tapped her go-to brand Gucci in a zip-up cream romper; the wool and silk-blend playsuit channels trends from the 1970s and retails for $3,600 at Net-a-Porter.

To give the designer piece an elevated touch, Vonn boosted her frame in a set of towering stiletto sandals. The metallic pair featured thong gold straps set atop a pointed-toe base with a snaking ankle hold.

Lindsey Vonn attends the world premiere of Disney’s “Jungle Cruise”. Disneyland, Anaheim, CA, July 24. CREDIT: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN/MEGA

The athlete’s own social media is filled with her pick of designer looks as well as impressive gym routines and fitness rotations, all fueled by her Under Armour apparel. From sports bras and colorful shorts to leggings and supportive sneakers, it’s Under Armour or nothing for the athlete who has been partnered with the brand since she was 16 years old.

In addition to her athleisure, Vonn also sports pieces courtesy of top brands like Musier Paris, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Giuseppe Zanotti and more. The Olympic medalist also has ties to Red Bull, Oakley, GoPro and Vail Resorts with a net worth of over $3 million according to a 2013 Forbes article.

