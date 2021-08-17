Lily-Rose Depp Perfects Street Style in a Corseted Top, Straight-Leg Jeans & 2000s ‘Ugly’-Chic Clogs

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lily-Rose Depp is the picture of trendy street style.

The model grabbed coffee with a friend in New York this afternoon, stepping out in a chic off-the-shoulder top; the red number featured a three-quarter-length fit and a corset-style bodice. Depp’s ensemble also included straight-leg jeans, cat-eye shades and a black shoulder bag.

Lily-Rose Depp grabs coffee with a friend in New York, Aug. 17. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News

A closer view of Lily-Rose Depp’s sandals. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News

On her feet, the Chanel ambassador then broke out a set of chunky sandals with a wooden wedge base and a buckled strap. The style bore resemblance to “ugly”-chic clogs and loafers from the early 2000s.

Typically considered “ugly” in the world of fashion, the new appreciation for comfortable sandal styles comes with an increased desire for ease of wear and stability in the fashion world amidst the current environment — and for 2021, too, it appears the shoes are here to stay. Brands like Teva, Dr. Scholl’s and Birkenstock are at the forefront of the trend; plus, celebs including Britney Spears, Tracee Ellis Ross and Katie Holmes can oftentimes be spotted in the silhouettes.

When it comes to Lily-Rose Depp’s own style, the media personality takes after her mom’s affection for nostalgic fashion, stepping out in everything from crop tops and low-rise pants like her ensemble yesterday up to ’80s grungy dresses and Old Hollywood-style gowns. The daughter of Johnny Depp’s go-to brands for footwear includes Jimmy Choo and of course, Chanel. The now 22-year-old first partnered with the brand as the face of the label’s Pearl eyewear collection in 2015.

