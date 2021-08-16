Lily-Rose Depp Beats the Heat in a Bright Bodysuit, Denim Cutoffs & Chanel Trainers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

With temperatures hitting a peak in New York this weekend, Lily-Rose Depp did her best to beat the heat in style.

The Chanel model ran errands and grabbed food around the city on Sunday in an easygoing eggplant purple bodysuit tucked into light-wash jean shorts. Her ensemble also included ’90s-chic sunglasses and a black shoulder bag.

Lily-Rose Depp grabs food out and about in New York, Aug. 15. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News

A closer view of Lily-Rose Depp sneakers. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News

To give the outfit her signature French twist, Depp tapped her most beloved brand for a stylish set of sneakers. The Chanel design highlights a mix of suede calfskin and nylon uppers in a blend of gray and white shades. Formed with a 1990s-inspired chunky midsole, the silhouette typically retails for $950 but has since sold out in the model’s neutral colorway; fans of the style can shop the design in a pink or blue iteration at Chanel.com.

A classic white sneaker is a staple in Depp’s footwear rotation. In the past, “The King” actress opted for recognizable picks from both Reebok and Jordan Brand such as the Freestyle Hi and the Air Jordan Flight Origin 3.

Lily-Rose Depp grabs food out and about in New York, Aug. 15. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News

A closer view of Lily-Rose Depp sneakers. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splashh News

When it comes to Lily-Rose Depp’s own style, the media personality takes after her mom’s affection for nostalgic fashion, stepping out in everything from crop tops and low-rise pants like her ensemble yesterday up to ’80s grungy dresses and Old Hollywood-style gowns. The daughter of Johnny Depp’s go-to brands for footwear includes Jimmy Choo and of course, Chanel. The now 21-year-old first partnered with the brand as the face of the label’s Pearl eyewear collection in 2015.

Recreate Lily-Rose Depp’s look with a more affordable twist in these similar sneakers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Buy Now: Y-3 Mix Media Sneakers, $350.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Buy Now: Nike Air Max Plus Premium, $170.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Buy Now: Adidas by Stella McCartney Earthlight Shoes, $160.

Click through the gallery for Lily-Rose Depp’s chic street style over the years.