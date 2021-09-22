Lily Collins Goes Glam in Cinched Blazer, Mini Skirt & the Sleekest Booties for Cartier Party

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lily Collins went glam as she hosted a Clash de Cartier event with the jewelry brand in Berlin last night.

Arriving alongside her new husband Charlie McDowell, the “Emily in Paris” actress got all dolled up in a belt-cinched grey blazer from Alessandra Rich and classic black mini skirt. Her outfit also included a fringed clutch bag and semi-sheer black tights.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell outside of her Clash de Cartier Even in Berlin, Sept. 21. CREDIT: People Picture/Splash News

A closer view of Lily Collins’ heels. CREDIT: People Picture/Splash News

On her feet, the British-American actress laced up a pair of platform patent leather boots; the combat-inspired silhouette came balanced atop a lifted toe and a towering stiletto heel.

“Berlin, I love you… What an exciting experience in such an ever-evolving place to celebrate #ClashUnlimited with @cartier. Loved every second of this quick trip!…,” wrote Collins in her caption about the event on Instagram.

When she isn’t in dressier designer duds, Lily Collins’ off-duty footwear style includes a mix of labels such as sustainable brand Rothy’s and workout-ready pairs from Brooks Running. The “Mank” actress also serves as an ambassador for Lancôme and has previously starred in ad campaigns for Barrie on top of appearing front row for the biggest names in fashion during Fashion Month — think Chanel, Givenchy, and Valentino amongst other major designers.

Collins also recently married her now-husband Charlie McDowell in a vintage-inspired custom white lace gown from Ralph Lauren.

Channel Lily Collins in these sleek booties inspired by her look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Schutz Anaiya Boots, $188.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

Buy Now: AGL Patent Boots, $250 (was $500).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Frye

Buy Now: Frye Georgia Booties, $348.

Click through the gallery to find even more of Lily Collins’ glam style over the years.