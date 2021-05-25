Lil Nas X Gives His Plaid Skirt a Punk Edge in an Oversize Blazer & the Chunkiest Combat Boots

Lil Nas X perfectly married a mix of this season’s biggest trends for an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” musician took to TikTok on Sunday to show off his late-night-ready ensemble, kicking off with an unexpected red tartan skirt and a coordinating oversize blazer. The pieces come courtesy of Virgil Abloh’s fall ’21 men’s collection for Louis Vuitton, demonstrating how to incorporate a conventionally feminine silhouette into a menswear look.

Blazers and suits have become the new normal amongst off-duty celebrity style trends thus far in 2021, potentially led in part by the first-ever female Vice President Kamala Harris and her lineup of power suits as well as a desire to return to more dressed-up silhouettes following the casual trends of 2020.

On his feet, Lil Nas X also broke out another trend for spring in a platform-sole combat boot.

Combat boots and hiking-inspired styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a few other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Dr. Martens and Prada along with Bottega Veneta, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with an edgy-chic appeal.

Earlier this year, Lil Nas X made headlines for his shoes but not in the way you’d guess. Around the time of his new music video for “Montero” in March, the musician teased his MSCHF x Lil Nas X “Satan Shoes;” the style reimagined a classic Nike Air Max 97 silhouette with black uppers and red detailing, finished off with a symbolic charm.

The custom MSCHF x Lil Nas X Nike Air Max 97 “Satan Shoes.” CREDIT: MSCHF/MEGA

While the sneaker appeared to have been made in collaboration with Nike, the athletic powerhouse clarified that it had no part in the creation of the shoe. “We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF. Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them,” a Nike spokesperson told FN at the time.

In fact, Nike went on to sue MSCHF Product Studio Inc., the creator of Lil Nas X’s controversial “Satan Shoes,” with a trademark infringement and dilution complaint.

