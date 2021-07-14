Lady Gaga Edges Up in a Mesh High-Slit Dress & the Sleekest Black Pumps

Lady Gaga broke out her edgy party style last night to celebrate her hairstylist Frederic Aspiras.

The “A Star Is Born” actress coordinated with Aspiras for his birthday festivities in bold all-black attire, as seen on her Instagram page yesterday. Lady Gaga herself modeled a sleek mesh bandage-style dress for the occasion, complete with a layered bralette and a high-slit fit; the look was accessorized with dramatic gold chain earrings and a coordinating bracelet to tout.

The finishing touch for the “Bad Romance” musician’s ensemble came in the form of pointed-toe pumps with a patent finish and stiletto lift. Lady Gaga has previously worn similar designs from Jimmy Choo that measure over 5 inches in height and retail for $650.

Jimmy Choo is one of the singer’s go-to brands for footwear. Earlier this month, she even broke out a mix of pairs from the designer to accent her glamourous looks while in New York.

In one ensemble, the “Telephone” musician headed out and about from the Plaza Hotel, opting for all-white attire complete with endlessly chic layers. The outfit paired a perfectly tailored cream Fendi coat over a puff-sleeve Giambattista Valli gown complete with a ruffled organza finish and polka dot skirt. She also included cat-eye sunglasses and a Mark Cross bag.

To give the outfit a final sleek appeal, Lady Gaga then buckled up a set of classic satin pumps. The pointed-toe Jimmy Choo heels came with off-white satin uppers and a strap across the ankle for a secure hold, all set atop a stiletto lift.

Lady Gaga seen wearing a white outfit as leaving her hotel in New York, July 1. CREDIT: MEGA

As for Lady Gaga herself, when it comes to shoes, the taller the better may as well be Lady Gaga’s motto; the “Shallow” musician’s go-to designers for everything footwear include Pleaser Shoes, of course, Demonia, Cecilio Castrillo and Versace amongst other labels providing custom pairs.

