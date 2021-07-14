×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Lady Gaga Edges Up in a Mesh High-Slit Dress & the Sleekest Black Pumps

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
lady-gaga-mesh-dress-heels
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
View Gallery 15 Images

Lady Gaga broke out her edgy party style last night to celebrate her hairstylist Frederic Aspiras.

The “A Star Is Born” actress coordinated with Aspiras for his birthday festivities in bold all-black attire, as seen on her Instagram page yesterday. Lady Gaga herself modeled a sleek mesh bandage-style dress for the occasion, complete with a layered bralette and a high-slit fit; the look was accessorized with dramatic gold chain earrings and a coordinating bracelet to tout.

 

The finishing touch for the “Bad Romance” musician’s ensemble came in the form of pointed-toe pumps with a patent finish and stiletto lift. Lady Gaga has previously worn similar designs from Jimmy Choo that measure over 5 inches in height and retail for $650.

Jimmy Choo is one of the singer’s go-to brands for footwear. Earlier this month, she even broke out a mix of pairs from the designer to accent her glamourous looks while in New York.

Related

Kelly Rowland Is a Disco Queen in a Fringe-Coated Jumpsuit & Holographic Platforms

Kourtney Kardashian's Scoop-Neck Top, Shimmering Skirt & PVC Heels Are the Picture of Las Vegas Style

Kendall Jenner Brings the Catsuit Trend to the Gym in Surprisingly Affordable Slides

In one ensemble, the “Telephone” musician headed out and about from the Plaza Hotel, opting for all-white attire complete with endlessly chic layers. The outfit paired a perfectly tailored cream Fendi coat over a puff-sleeve Giambattista Valli gown complete with a ruffled organza finish and polka dot skirt. She also included cat-eye sunglasses and a Mark Cross bag.

To give the outfit a final sleek appeal, Lady Gaga then buckled up a set of classic satin pumps. The pointed-toe Jimmy Choo heels came with off-white satin uppers and a strap across the ankle for a secure hold, all set atop a stiletto lift.

lady gaga, dress, coat, white dress, heels, pumps, new york
Lady Gaga seen wearing a white outfit as leaving her hotel in New York, July 1.
CREDIT: MEGA

As for Lady Gaga herself, when it comes to shoes, the taller the better may as well be Lady Gaga’s motto; the “Shallow” musician’s go-to designers for everything footwear include Pleaser Shoes, of course, Demonia, Cecilio Castrillo and Versace amongst other labels providing custom pairs.

Channel Lady Gaga in these elevated heels inspired by her looks.

black pumps, heels, schutz
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Schutz Lou Pumps, $179.

black pumps, heels, casadei
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Casadei Pointed Pumps, $300 (was $667).

black pumps, heels, sam edelman
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Off 5th

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Danna Pumps, $80 (was $130).

Click through the gallery for more of Lady Gaga’s elevated shoe style over the years.

Joules SS22 Sponsored By Joules

Helping Families Spend Quality Time Outdoors

Joules delivers vibrant prints and reliable product to encourage everyone to get outdoors 'whatever the weather.'
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad