Lady Gaga Is the Picture of Glamour in a Romantic White Gown, Classic Coat & the Silkiest Satin Heels

Lady Gaga channeled old Hollywood glamour with ease today as she was spotted leaving her hotel in New York.

The “Telephone” musician headed out and about from the Plaza Hotel on Thursday, opting for all-white attire complete with endlessly chic layers. The outfit paired a perfectly tailored cream Fendi coat over a puff-sleef Giambattista Valli gown complete with a ruffled organza finish and polka dot skirt. She also included cat-eye sunglasses and a Mark Cross bag.

To give the outfit a final sleek appeal, Lady Gaga then buckled up a set of classic satin pumps. The pointed-toe Jimmy Choo heels came with off-white satin uppers and a strap across the ankle for a secure hold, all set atop a stiletto lift.

Just yesterday, Lady Gaga stepped out once more in classic Hollywood fashion. This time around, the “Bad Romance” singer opted for all-black styling in a printed Giuseppe di Morabito dress and Jimmy Choo’s Abel pumps; similar heels retail for $650 at Farfetch.

Lady Gaga wears a dress by Giuseppe di Morabito with black pumps, New York, June 30. CREDIT: RCF/MEGA As for Lady Gaga herself, when it comes to shoes, the taller the better may as well be Lady Gaga’s motto; the “Telephone” musician’s go-to designers for everything footwear include Pleaser Shoes, of course, Demonia, Cecilio Castrillo and Versace amongst other labels providing custom pairs.

