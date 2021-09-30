Lady Gaga Is the Ultimate Showgirl in Gowns Designed by Her Sister at ‘Love For Sale’ Westfield Preview

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lady Gaga is giving fans the ultimate intimate experience of her new album.

The singer joined forces with premier shopping brand Westfield today for an exclusive event to help launch her forthcoming album with Tony Bennett, “Love For Sale.” Gaga performed a selection of classic songs as well as new duets ahead of the project’s release on Oct. 1. For the one-of-a-kind, virtual-meets-physical concert, audiences heard Lady Gaga perform at both in-person “Fan Zones” in 21 Westfield centers across Europe and the US as well as online for a “Watch Together” fan function.

For the event, the “Telephone” artist debuted a mix of glam looks. Before the show, her first look featured a black gown with a feathered neckline and ribbed appeal; the black design also included a cinched waistband and floor-sweeping hem.

Lady Gaga performs New York, New York during a globally streamed performance brought exclusively to fans by Westfield to celebrate her new jazz album with Tony Bennett, Love for Sale, out Oct. 1. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Westfield

Once she took the stage, Gaga switched into a showgirl-inspired gown complete with even more feathers across the entirety of the nude design. The dress is in fact designed by her sister Natali Germanotta and taps everything from sheer fabric to crystal embellishments and a high-leg slit.

To elevate the number further, the singer slipped on a metallic twist on classic pumps featuring a bronzed upper and pointed toe.

Lady Gaga performs during a globally streamed performance brought exclusively to fans by Westfield to celebrate her new jazz album with Tony Bennett, Love for Sale, out Oct. 1. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Westfield

A closer view of Lady Gaga’s heels. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Westfield

The second on-stage number for Lady Gaga was also created by her sister and offered another degree of drama in a black velvet moment. The off-the-shoulder silhouette also had touches of glamor with glitter detailing and a draped fit, all balanced with a cutout leg.

Holding tight to her tophat, Gaga rounded out her ensemble with patent leather black pumps courtesy of one of her go-to brands, Jimmy Choo.

It’s so important to me to reunite with my fans after such a long time of not being able to sing for them and I so appreciate Westfield being supportive of that being an experience that is brought through jazz music,” said Lady Gaga in a press release. “Jazz music is the greatest music that I believe exists in America and for us to all to be experiencing it together and coming together to watch it, sing it, to listen to it, to cheer for it…this is all that I could hope for. I just want to express my deep gratitude to all the fans that were here.”

Registration for exclusive access to the Sept. 30 streamed performance goes live today at Live.Westfield.com.

Lady Gaga performs during a globally streamed performance brought exclusively to fans by Westfield to celebrate her new jazz album with Tony Bennett, Love for Sale, out Oct. 1. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Westfield

A closer view of Lady Gaga’s heels. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Westfield

For Lady Gaga herself, when it comes to shoes, the taller the better may as well be Lady Gaga’s motto; the “A Star Is Born” actress‘ go-to designers for everything footwear include Pleaser Shoes, of course, Jimmy Choo, Demonia, Cecilio Castrillo and Versace amongst other labels providing custom pairs. When it comes to attire, you can find the 35-year-old in pieces from Alessandra Rich, Dior, Christian Siriano and more.

Beyond red carpet style, Lady Gaga’s reach is never-ending; the singer created her own beauty brand, Haus Laboratories and has starred in campaigns from Dom Perignon, Tiffany & Co. and Valentino amongst other major names.

