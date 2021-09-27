Lady Gaga Steals the Show in a Glittering Gown & the Sleekest Metallic Heels

Lady Gaga performed in front of a very star-studded crowd this weekend at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ opening gallery.

Taking the stage at the event in Los Angeles on Saturday, the “Telephone” songstress opted for classic Hollywood glamour. Her ensemble highlighted an asymmetric gown from Elie Saab’s fall ’20 couture collection, formed with an embroidered crystal fabric and an organza base.

Lady Gaga performs at the opening gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Sept. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles, CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com/MEGA

The high-leg slit of the gown then opened to reveal a coordinating bodysuit underneath as well as a set of metallic heels from Lady Gaga’s go-to brand: Jimmy Choo. The pointed-toe Anouk pumps include a sleek patent leather upper — Gaga opted for a silver colorway — atop a towering stiletto heel. Measuring close to 5 inches in height, similar silhouettes from the brand retail for $675.

Lady Gaga performs at the opening gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Sept. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles, CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com/MEGA

A closer view of Lady Gaga’s heels. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com/MEGA

For Lady Gaga herself, when it comes to shoes, the taller the better may as well be Lady Gaga’s motto; the “A Star Is Born” actress‘ go-to designers for everything footwear include Pleaser Shoes, of course, Jimmy Choo, Demonia, Cecilio Castrillo and Versace amongst other labels providing custom pairs. When it comes to attire, you can find the 35-year-old in pieces from Alessandra Rich, Dior, Christian Siriano and more.

Beyond red carpet style, Lady Gaga’s reach is never-ending; the singer created her own beauty brand, Haus Laboratories and has starred in campaigns from Dom Perignon, Tiffany & Co. and Valentino amongst other major names.

