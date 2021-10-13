×
Lady Gaga Returns to Sin City in a Polka Dot Dress & a Boa Made of Money

By Claudia Miller
Lady Gaga is making her triumphant return to Las Vegas this week for her reimagined residency.

Prepping for her upcoming performance series, the “Bad Romance” songstress teased her Sin City style as she boarded a private jet. Gaga’s ensemble kicked off with a ruched polka dot dress from Magda Butrym’s fall ’21 collection, a design that includes a petal neckline and a $1,595 price tag. The outfit also included a rare hot pink Hermès Birkin bag — similar totes resell for upwards of $25,000 or more — and Valentino sunglasses.

To give the look one final Las Vegas-ready touch, the “Telephone” artist modeled a wrapped boa made from fake dollar bills in an ode to the city’s reputation for gambling. Similar costume pieces retail for just $23 via Amazon.

Before heading to Las Vegas, the singer joined forces with premier shopping brand Westfield for an exclusive event to help launch her latest album with Tony Bennett, “Love For Sale.

For the event, the “Shallow” artist debuted a mix of glam looks. One included a showgirl-inspired gown complete with even more feathers across the entirety of the nude design. The dress is in fact designed by her sister Natali Germanotta and taps everything from sheer fabric to crystal embellishments and a high-leg slit.

To elevate the number further, the singer slipped on a metallic twist on classic Jimmy Choo pumps featuring a bronzed upper and pointed toe. The second on-stage number for Lady Gaga was also created by her sister and offered another degree of drama in a black velvet moment. The off-the-shoulder silhouette also had touches of glamor with glitter detailing and a draped fit, all balanced with a cutout leg.

Holding tight to her tophat, Gaga rounded out her ensemble with patent leather black pumps courtesy again of Jimmy Choo.

lady gaga, gown, dress, heels, pumps, black dress, sheer dress, pumps, blonde, tony bennett, new york
Lady Gaga performs during a globally streamed performance brought exclusively to fans by Westfield to celebrate her new jazz album with Tony Bennett, Love for Sale, out Oct. 1.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Westfield

lady gaga, gown, dress, heels, pumps, black dress, sheer dress, pumps, blonde, tony bennett, new york
Lady Gaga performs during a globally streamed performance brought exclusively to fans by Westfield to celebrate her new jazz album with Tony Bennett, Love for Sale, out Oct. 1.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Westfield

For Lady Gaga herself, when it comes to shoes, the taller the better may as well be Lady Gaga’s motto; the “A Star Is Born” actress‘ go-to designers for everything footwear include Pleaser Shoes, of course, Jimmy Choo, Demonia, Cecilio Castrillo and Versace amongst other labels providing custom pairs. When it comes to attire, you can find the 35-year-old in pieces from Alessandra Rich, Dior, Christian Siriano and more.

Beyond red carpet style, Lady Gaga’s reach is never-ending; the singer created her own beauty brand, Haus Laboratories and has starred in campaigns from Dom Perignon, Tiffany & Co. and Valentino amongst other major names.

Looking for someone to emulate this Halloween? Recreate Lady Gaga’s look in these similar pieces.

