Lady Gaga Channels the 1960s in a Collared Minidress & Disco Ball Pumps

Lady Gaga brought the 1960s to the modern-day this week, channeling fashion icon Twiggy with her latest look.

The “Poker Face” singer herself stepped out of her New York hotel this afternoon in retro-chic fashion, modeling a mini black dress courtesy of designer Andrew Gn. The now sold-out $2,715 design once features a dramatic collar, embellished buttons and structured shoulders.

Lady Gaga leaves her hotel in New York, July 30. CREDIT: AbacaPress/Splash News

A closer view of Lady Gaga’s heels. CREDIT: AbacaPress/Splash News

On her feet, Lady Gaga rounded out the classic monochrome appeal of her ensemble in pointed-toe slingback pumps. The lifted pair also included a unique disco ball-style closure across the clasp for one final glittering touch.

The design comes from Giuseppe Zanotti’s newest collection, titled the Sphera silhouette; fans can shop the 4-inch heels for $1,050 at Farfetch.

The dress today is the latest black design debuted by the “Telephone” musician in the past week alone. Previous looks included a Lanvin design with a knit fabric with a long-sleeve and turtleneck fit, all contrasted by an unmissable white feather trim across the arms and back. Before that, it was a design from Magda Butrym’s fall ’21 collection — a black bustier-style dress with a maxi-length hem and a keyhole cutout across the torso. The crepe dress retails for over $1,400 at Moda Operandi.

Lady Gaga steps out and about in downtown New York, July 27. CREDIT: RCF/MEGA

Lady Gaga seen leaving the Highline Studios after a photoshoot in New York, July 26. CREDIT: MEGA

For Lady Gaga herself, when it comes to shoes, the taller the better may as well be Lady Gaga’s motto; the “A Star Is Born” actress‘ go-to designers for everything footwear include Pleaser Shoes, of course, Jimmy Choo, Demonia, Cecilio Castrillo and Versace amongst other labels providing custom pairs. When it comes to attire, you can find the 35-year-old in pieces from Alessandra Rich, Dior, Christian Siriano and more.

