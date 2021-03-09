Lady Gaga Channels 1980s Ski Style in a Red Catsuit & Snow Boots Filming ‘House of Gucci’

Lady Gaga’s newest role took her to the slopes this week in classic flair.

The “Bad Romance” singer appeared on set for her upcoming film, “House of Gucci,” at Gressoney St. Jean ski resort in northern Italy. The singer-turned-actress got into character as she donned a 1980s-style red zip-up ski suit with a furry hat, matching cherry goggles and a cinched black and gold belt.

As for footwear, the Grammy Award-winning artist protected her feet in classic snow boots; the black mid-calf height pair included metallic straps and a buckled finish for security in the powdery hills.

Last week, while on set in Rome, the “Rain On Me” musician stepped out of her hotel layering a white flowy Max Mara blazer over coordinating high-rise suit pants from the brand’s pre-fall ’21 collection; the look also included a $195 Wolford bodysuit and a Valentino studded bag.

To complete the look, Lady Gaga did what she does best in opting for unmissable sky-high heels. Coming from one of her favorite brands, the Pleaser Xtreme-1020 boots feature a lace-up design with glossy uppers and an ankle-length shaft. The wow factor of the heels comes with their impressive 8-inch heel and 4.25-inch platform lift, a height only Lady Gaga could pull off with such ease.

The sleek black colorway in all its sky-high glory retails for $93 at Amazon.com.

The singer is set to star alongside Jared Leto, Al Pacino and Adam Driver in Ridley Scott’s new movie depicting the Gucci family dynasty and the murder of Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of the brand’s founder, Guccio Gucci. Gaga will play Maurizio’s ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, who was found guilty of orchestrating her ex-husband’s assassination in 1995.

As for Lady Gaga herself, when it comes to shoes, the taller the better may as well be Lady Gaga’s motto; the “Telephone” musician’s go-to designers for everything footwear include Pleaser Shoes, of course, Demonia, Cecilio Castrillo and Versace amongst other labels providing custom pairs.

