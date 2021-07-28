Lady Gaga Gives the Little Black Dress a Feathery Upgrade in Her Wildest 9-Inch Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Lady Gaga is back on her wild style game and it seems that the bold pieces are here to stay.

The “Bad Romance” musician stepped out in lower Manhattan on Tuesday in another glam black dress, making it the third in her rotation this week alone. The Lanvin design featured a knit fabric with a long-sleeve and turtleneck fit, all contrasted by an unmissable white feather trim across the arms and back.

Lady Gaga steps out and about in downtown New York, July 27. CREDIT: RCF/MEGA

A closer view of Lady Gaga’s heels. CREDIT: RCF/MEGA

The real kicker of the “Telephone” musician’s attire came with her choice of footwear. Tapping one of her go-to brands, Pleaser Shoes, the heeled boots clocked in at a towering 9 inches in height with an over 5-inch platform base for balance. Formed with a lace-up silhouette and leather uppers, the brand’s Infinity design retails for $113 on its website with similar iterations from Pleaser available for $84 on Amazon.

Lady Gaga steps out and about in downtown New York, July 27. CREDIT: RCF/MEGA

On Monday, the “A Star Is Born” actress brought back a touch of her signature bold boots once more as she left a photoshoot in New York. Going monochrome, Lady Gaga modeled a Mark Cross bag and a design from Magda Butrym’s fall ’21 collection — a black bustier-style dress with a maxi-length hem and a keyhole cutout across the torso. The crepe dress retails for over $1,400 at Moda Operandi.

Lady Gaga seen leaving the Highline Studios after a photoshoot in New York, July 26. CREDIT: MEGA

For Lady Gaga herself, when it comes to shoes, the taller the better may as well be Lady Gaga’s motto; the “Shallow” musician’s go-to designers for everything footwear include Pleaser Shoes, of course, Jimmy Choo, Demonia, Cecilio Castrillo and Versace amongst other labels providing custom pairs. When it comes to attire, you can find the 35-year-old in pieces from Alessandra Rich, Dior, Christian Siriano and more.

While Lady Gaga’s sky-high heels might not be for everyone, shop below for a more everyday twist on the singer’s eccentric boots.

