Kylie Jenner’s Oversize Blazer, Cutoff Shorts & Knee-High Boots Are the Perfect Spring Outfit Formula

Kylie Jenner found an effortless way to bring one of winter’s biggest trends into spring.

The beauty mogul posed on her afternoon outing on Thursday in a chic warm-weather attire as temperatures start to rise in Los Angeles. As seen on Instagram, Jenner opted for a bold layered look that matched an oversize Jacquemus blazer to knit tank top and cutoff denim Levi’s shorts retail for just $70 at Shopbop.

Suiting up in blazers, tuxedos and blazer-style dresses have become the new normal amongst celebrity style trends thus far, potentially led in part by the first-ever female Vice President Kamala Harris and her neverending lineup of perfectly tailored power suits.

To counter the shorter hem of her look, the Kylie Cosmetics founder herself then tapped into another big trend for 2021: knee-high boots. Her pair, in particular, comes courtesy of Jacquemus and features a unique silhouette, set atop a peeped square-toe front with smooth off-white leather uppers. The final touch of the standout design came with their architectural heel measuring 3 inches in height, all for a price of $934 at Farfetch.

Jacquemus Open Square-Toe Boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

The media personality also joined Caitlyn Jenner for dinner Wednesday night in Los Angeles, modeling a standout ensemble for the occasion. The 23-year-old star’s look matched a feather-coated, semi-sheer bandage top the slickest pair of leather pants with a skinny jean-inspired silhouette.

The slick appeal of her pants then melted right into her choice of footwear. The beauty mogul slipped on a set of towering stiletto pumps with a slingback strap and a sharply pointed-toe finish, all balanced atop a teetering heel.

Kylie Jenner heads to Craigs Restaurant with Caitlyn Jenner in Los Angeles, Feb. 24. CREDIT: TheRealSPW/MEGA

When it comes to footwear and shoes, Kylie Jenner herself has an impressive history specifically in the sneaker industry. Before she was a beauty mogul, the Kylie Skin founder held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the media personality posted photos of herself wearing a series of Swoosh sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Nike and Jordan Brand kicks. When she isn’t in sneakers, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians star favors everything from Giuseppe Zanotti zebra sandals to Dior knee-high boots to clear Yeezy pumps matched to apparel from Balmain, LaQuan Smith and Marine Serre amongst other top brands.

