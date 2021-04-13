Kylie Jenner Brings Edge in a Torso-Wrapping Top, Baggy Leather Pants & Rare Off-White Nikes

Kylie Jenner helped celebrate her niece True Thompson’s 3rd birthday in bold fashion.

The beauty mogul joined her sister Khloe Kardashian for her and Tristan Thompson’s daughter’s birthday celebrations on Monday. Bringing along her own daughter Stormi Webster, Kylie went chic for the occasion in a torso-wrapping crop top matched to ’90s-chic baggy leather pants.

Leather attire has become one of the biggest trends this winter — and now this spring, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, skirt or, in Kylie’s case, pants, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more.

To complete her edgy ensemble, Kylie tapped a beloved collaboration between Nike and Off-White. The all-white pair bears resemblance to a rare collaborative Air Force 1 sneaker that exclusively debuted at ComplexCon in 2017 in honor of the silhouette’s 35th anniversary. The low-top style boasts a metallic Swoosh design laid over white leather uppers and a chunky foam tongue.

Accented with signature Helvetica font across the medial side and midsole, the shoe was part of Nike’s Air Force 1 AF100 pack that also included an Air Force 1 Low by Travis Scott, an Air Force 1 Low by Roc-A-Fella, a Lunar Force 1 by Acronym and an Air Force 1 High by Don C.

Equipped with designer Virgil Abloh’s signature hangtag and orange tab, the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 retailed originally for $150 but now resells for anywhere from $5,100 to $10,000 on resale sites such as StockX and GOAT.

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 ComplexCon Exclusive sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

When it comes to footwear and shoes, Kylie has an impressive history specifically in the sneaker industry. Before she was a beauty mogul, the Kylie Cosmetics founder held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the media personality posted photos of herself wearing a series of Swoosh sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Nike and Jordan Brand kicks. When she isn’t in sneakers, the reality television star favors everything from Giuseppe Zanotti zebra sandals to Dior knee-high boots to clear Yeezy pumps matched to apparel from Balmain, LaQuan Smith and Marine Serre amongst other top brands.

