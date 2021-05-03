Kylie Jenner’s Leather Trench, Mesh Tights & Sleek Pumps Are Perfect for a Girls’ Night Out With Rosalia

Kylie Jenner joined Rosalía and Stassie Karanikolaou for a super chic girls’ night out in Los Angeles this weekend.

Grabbing dinner on Saturday night, the trio showed off their unique looks as they grabbed a bite to eat. The Kylie Cosmetics founder‘s own look included an oversize pebbled leather coat layered over printed lace mesh tights.

A sleek piece of leather attire has become one of the biggest trends this winter — and now this spring, too. Whether in the form of leggings, a skirt or, in Kylie’s case, a coat, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more.

Kylie Jenner (L) and Rosalía step out for dinner in Los Angeles, May 1. CREDIT: DIGGZY/JP/Splash News

Kylie Jenner steps out for dinner in Los Angeles, May 1. CREDIT: DIGGZY/JP/Splash News

A closer view of Kylie Jenner’s heels. CREDIT: DIGGZY/JP/Splash News

The finishing touch for Kylie Jenner’s look came in the form of Balenciaga’s Knife pumps. The signature silhouette from the French brand features an elongated pointed toe, rounded vamp and a unique boxed heel counter. The style also comes set atop a 3.25-inch heel and retails for $795 at Ssense.

Balenciaga Knife pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

When it comes to footwear, Kylie herself has an impressive history specifically in the sneaker industry. Before she was a beauty mogul, the reality television personality held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the young billionaire posted photos of herself wearing a series of Swoosh sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Nike and Jordan Brand kicks. When she isn’t in sneakers, the reality television star favors everything from Giuseppe Zanotti zebra sandals to Dior knee-high boots to clear Yeezy pumps matched to apparel from Balmain, LaQuan Smith and Marine Serre amongst other top brands.

