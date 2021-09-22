Kylie Jenner Twins With Stormi in a Baby Blue Tube Dress for Kylie Baby

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kylie Jenner has followers breaking out their best fan theories with her latest look.

The media personality promoted her newest business venture, Kylie Baby, on Instagram yesterday in a sweet moment with her daughter, Stormi Webster. Together, Kylie and her toddler cuddled up in coordinating baby blue outfits — leading fans to speculate that Kylie is pregnant with a boy.

Kylie, who is currently expecting her second child with Travis Scott, herself modeled a ruched sky-blue tube dress for the photoshoot. The throwback silhouette from the late 1990s and early 2000s is identifiable from its straight and strapless neckline as well as its form-fitting design.

Earlier this week, the expecting mom prepped for fall, showing off her seasonal style with her 269 million Instagram followers. Jenner’s outfit included a soft gray oversize trench coat, nude crop top and dark-wash low-rise jeans that sat perfectly under her growing baby bump.

Low-rise bottoms, like halter tops and tracksuits, were a common sight decades ago as stars elevated their off-duty attire with bold tube tops and square-toe sandals amongst other major trends.

To complete the autumnal look, the media personality herself broke out a set of perfectly chunky black leather boots.

When it comes to footwear, Kylie Jenner herself has an impressive history specifically in the sneaker industry. Before she was a beauty mogul, the reality television personality held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the young billionaire posted photos of herself wearing a series of Swoosh sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Nike and Jordan Brand kicks. When she isn’t in sneakers, the media star favors everything from Giuseppe Zanotti zebra sandals to Dior knee-high boots and clear Yeezy pumps matched to Balmain, LaQuan Smith and Marine Serre apparel amongst other top brands.

