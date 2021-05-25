Kylie Jenner Takes Spring’s Biggest Trends to the Beach in a Knitted Top & Low-Rise Skirt

Kylie Jenner tackled a mix of spring’s biggest trends during her latest stylish vacation snap.

The media personality showed off her edgy beachside attire, opting for a twist on spring’s hit trend in a knitted spaghetti strap top and coordinating low-rise skirt. Low-rise skirts and pants were a common sight decades ago as stars elevated their off-duty attire with bold tank tops and bandeau crop tops amongst other major trends.

Fishnet, crocheted fabric and open-knit materials, too, come together as a major trend for celeb style in 2021. Whether it’s a netted gown on the red carpet or Bottega Veneta’s cult-favorite sandals, Rihanna, Gabrielle Union and Dua Lipa are amongst the many who have modeled these fabrics over the past few weeks alone.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder herself is a major fan of the knitted trend, modeling another beach-chic take on the fabric during her vacation earlier this month. The beauty creator posed by the beach, modeling a crochet-knit dress with risk-taking cutouts.

Amongst the revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs.

When it comes to footwear, Kylie Jenner herself has an impressive history specifically in the sneaker industry. Before she was a beauty mogul, the reality television personality held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the young billionaire posted photos of herself wearing a series of Swoosh sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Nike and Jordan Brand kicks. When she isn’t in sneakers, the reality television star favors everything from Giuseppe Zanotti zebra sandals to Dior knee-high boots to clear Yeezy pumps matched to apparel from Balmain, LaQuan Smith and Marine Serre amongst other top brands.

Flip through the gallery for more of Kylie Jenner’s chic style evolution over the years.