Kylie Jenner’s Feathery Bandage Top, Slick Skinny Jeans & Slingbacks Make for Bold Style

Kylie Jenner’s idea of a casual night out may look a bit bolder than most.

The media personality joined Caitlyn Jenner for dinner last night in Los Angeles, modeling a standout ensemble for the occasion. The 23-year-old star’s look matched a feather-coated, semi-sheer bandage top the slickest pair of leather pants with a skinny jean-inspired silhouette.

Kylie Jenner heads to Craigs Restaurant with Caitlyn Jenner in Los Angeles, Feb. 24. CREDIT: TheRealSPW/MEGA

A closer view of Kylie Jenner’s heels. CREDIT: TheRealSPW/MEGA

The slick appeal of her pants then melted right into her choice of footwear. The beauty mogul slipped on a set of towering stiletto pumps with a slingback strap and a sharply pointed-toe finish, all balanced atop a teetering heel.

Kylie Jenner heads to Craigs Restaurant with Caitlyn Jenner in Los Angeles, Feb. 24. CREDIT: TheRealSPW/MEGA

A closer view of Kylie Jenner’s heels. CREDIT: TheRealSPW/MEGA

Earlier this week, Kylie went dressed up once more for an unexpected outing: pumping gas. She stopped by a local gas station on Monday in a standout ribbed Alyx Studio orange dress that hit at a midi length with a unique halter neckline. As she grabbed a bag of Corn Nuts and filled up the tank of her Lamborghini, Jenner also showed off her glittering jewelry, Off-White handbag and $8 Skims face mask.

The 23-year-old continued the standout look with her choice of almost invisible heels. The strappy sandals came complete with clear PVC uppers and a nude base, bearing resemblance to Gianvito Rossi’s Metropolis silhouette. The design is set atop a 4.3-inch heel and retails for $682 at Farfetch.

Kylie Jenner stops by a local gas station in style, Los Angeles, Feb. 23. CREDIT: TheRealSPW/MEGA

Kylie Jenner stops by a local gas station in style, Los Angeles, Feb. 23. CREDIT: TheRealSPW/MEGA

When it comes to footwear and shoes, Kylie Jenner herself has an impressive history specifically in the sneaker industry. Before she was a beauty mogul, the Kylie Skin founder held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the media personality posted photos of herself wearing a series of Swoosh sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Nike and Jordan Brand kicks. When she isn’t in sneakers, the reality television star favors everything from Giuseppe Zanotti zebra sandals to Dior knee-high boots to clear Yeezy pumps matched to apparel from Balmain, LaQuan Smith and Marine Serre amongst other top brands.

