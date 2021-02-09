Kylie Jenner Goes Glam in the Silkiest Minidress & Eye-Catching Neon Sandals

Kylie Jenner was unmissable in her latest outfit that came with a clever message.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to Instagram to debut her outfit of the day on Monday, giving a twist on the monochrome trend that is sure to be everywhere this spring. The look highlighted a satin green minidress complete with elongated sleeves and a silky wrap finish.

Jenner then matched the number to color-coordinating sandals, captioning her post: “don’t forget to eat your greens.”

The beauty mogul’s choice of neon sandals highlighted a trendy square-toe silhouette set atop an architectural block heel; featuring a peep-toe rounded vamp as well, the design bears resemblance to the Attico’s Devon mules. The bright shoes are balanced with a 4.3-inch lift and retail for $729 at Farfetch.

Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued into this year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear. And now, the design is set to remain one of the biggest trends as spring ’21 approaches.

The Attico Devon patent leather mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

When it comes to footwear and shoes, Kylie Jenner herself has an impressive history specifically in the sneaker industry. Before she was a beauty mogul, the Kylie Skin founder held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the media personality posted photos of herself wearing a series of Swoosh sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Nike and Jordan Brand kicks. When she isn’t in sneakers, the reality television star favors everything from Giuseppe Zanotti zebra sandals to Dior knee-high boots to clear Yeezy pumps matched to apparel from Balmain, LaQuan Smith and Marine Serre amongst other top brands.

