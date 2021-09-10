Kylie Jenner’s Sheer Lace Catsuit & Square-Toe Stilettos Break the Molds of Maternity Style

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kylie Jenner is giving a whole new meaning to the idea of maternity style.

Last night, the beauty creator hit the town in bold fashion, stepping out in New York in all-black attire. The outfit — including a sheer lace catsuit and coordinating sarong skirt — comes courtesy of LaQuan Smith who just debuted his latest collection at New York Fashion Week on Thursday evening.

While they’ve been around for decades, catsuits are making a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Normani, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an effortlessly chic way to upgrade your everyday attire.

To round out her own twist on the trend, Kylie threw on a black trench coat and a set of sleek pumps with a unique elongated square toe.

After announcing the news of her second pregnancy with Travis Scott in a surprise Instagram video earlier this week, the media mogul herself is already back on her statement pregnancy style game. When she first touched down in the Big Apple, Kylie stopped by Carbone in all-white leather attire from her slick trench coat to her baby bump-hugging halter minidress.

The outfit also included a set of statement heels, balanced atop a pointed-toe base and stiletto heel with see-through uppers to tout.

When it comes to footwear, Kylie Jenner herself has an impressive history specifically in the sneaker industry. Before she was a beauty mogul, the reality television personality held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the young billionaire posted photos of herself wearing a series of Swoosh sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Nike and Jordan Brand kicks. When she isn’t in sneakers, the reality television star favors everything from Giuseppe Zanotti zebra sandals to Dior knee-high boots and clear Yeezy pumps matched to Balmain, LaQuan Smith and Marine Serre apparel amongst other top brands.

