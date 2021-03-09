Kylie Jenner Redefines Mom-Chic Style in ’90s-Era Jeans & Satin Pumps With Daughter Stormi

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kylie Jenner gave her own take on mom-chic styling this week as she headed to a lunch date with a special guest: her daughter, Stormi Webster.

Together, the beauty mogul and her 3-year-old daughter, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott, headed out in Los Angeles in style on Monday. Kylie, in particular, opted for a twist on the monochrome trend, matching a sky blue mock-neck top to classic mom jeans and a blue shoulder bag with an $8 Skims face mask to tout.

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster leave lunch in Los Angeles, March 8. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Kylie Jenner’s heels. CREDIT: MEGA

The color scheme continued into the media personality’s choice of footwear. While her toddler rocked trending sneakers, Kylie opted for classic pointed-toe pumps with a rounded vamp and powdery blue satin finish, all set atop a towering stiletto heel.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Kristin Cavallari and even Michelle Obama have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

When it comes to footwear and shoes, Kylie Jenner herself has an impressive history specifically in the sneaker industry. Before she was a beauty mogul, the Kylie Skin founder held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the television personality posted photos of herself wearing a series of Swoosh sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Nike and Jordan Brand kicks. When she isn’t in sneakers, the social media star favors everything from Giuseppe Zanotti zebra sandals to Dior knee-high boots to clear Yeezy pumps matched to apparel from Balmain, LaQuan Smith and Marine Serre amongst other top brands.

