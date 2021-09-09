Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Baby Bump in a Leather Minidress & See-Through Stilettos

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s official: Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her and Travis Scott’s second child.

After announcing the news in a surprise Instagram video earlier this week, the beauty mogul herself is already back on her bold maternity style game. During a trip to New York, Kylie stopped by Carbone in all-white leather attire from her slick trench coat to her baby bump-hugging halter minidress.

The outfit also included a set of statement heels, balanced atop a pointed-toe base and stiletto heel with see-through uppers to tout.

PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Givenchy have jumped on the clear shoe train with bold heels and studded designs that flatter the foot and elongate the legs. In addition to stars like Xtina, J-Lo and Cardi B, the Kardashian-Jenner family as a whole is a huge fan of the trend.

Kylie herself oftentimes taps the PVC trend for her dressier footwear, as exemplified at the 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit in New York on June 15.

Kylie Jenner arrives at the red carpet for the 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit, New York, June 15. CREDIT: RCF/MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Kylie Jenner herself has an impressive history specifically in the sneaker industry. Before she was a beauty mogul, the reality television personality held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the young billionaire posted photos of herself wearing a series of Swoosh sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Nike and Jordan Brand kicks. When she isn’t in sneakers, the reality television star favors everything from Giuseppe Zanotti zebra sandals to Dior knee-high boots and clear Yeezy pumps matched to Balmain, LaQuan Smith and Marine Serre apparel amongst other top brands.

Channel Kylie Jenner in these see-through heels.

Buy Now: Steve Madden Alessi Pumps, $109.

Buy Now: Black Suede Studio Mila Heels, $225.

Buy Now: Yeezy Slip-On Pumps, $255 (was $850).

