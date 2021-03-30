Kylie Jenner Is Out of This World in a Galaxy Catsuit & the Sleekest Metallic Pumps

Kylie Jenner debuted a new bold look today, complete with standout attire and a shorter haircut.

Taking to Instagram to show off her ensemble, the beauty mogul shared images from last night’s events on the town. The outfit featured a statement piece in the form of a full-length catsuit complete with a galaxy-inspired design — Jenner herself even called the alien look “from another planet.”

To complete the look, Kylie accented the pink pops from her attire with a matching mini bag and metallic heels. The pointed-toe pumps included a straightened vamp with a securing ankle strap, all set atop a towering heel. Coming from Alexandre Vauthier, the now sold-out Cindy pumps once retailed for over $700.

Alexandre Vauthier Cindy pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Showing off another side of her versatile style earlier this week, the Kylie Cosmetics founder posed in the sun in coordinating athletic attire. The ensemble featured a matching Set Active olive-brown sports bra and seamless biker shorts.

When it came down to footwear, Jenner tapped her new favorite brand for all things buzz-worthy: Nike. The all-white design came set atop a chunky midsole with a lugged finish and layered mesh uppers for a unique touch. Similar styles retail for $120 at Nike.com.

When it comes to footwear and shoes, Kylie Jenner herself has an impressive history specifically in the sneaker industry. Before she was a beauty creator, the Kylie Skin founder held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the media personality posted photos of herself wearing a series of Nike sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare kicks. When she isn’t in sneakers, the reality television star favors everything from Giuseppe Zanotti zebra sandals to Dior knee-high boots to clear Yeezy pumps matched to apparel from Balmain, LaQuan Smith and Marine Serre amongst other top brands.

