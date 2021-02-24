Kylie Jenner’s Neon Dress & Invisible Sandals Are an Unexpected Combo for Pumping Gas

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kylie Jenner proved this week that her bold style extends to all sides of her life, from red carpets to at-home photoshoots and even gas station runs.

The beauty mogul stopped by a local gas station on Monday in a standout ribbed orange dress that hit at a midi length with a unique halter neckline. As she grabbed a bag of Corn Nuts and filled up the tank of her Lamborghini, Jenner also showed off her glittering jewelry, Off-White handbag and $8 Skims face mask.

The 23-year-old continued the standout look with her choice of almost invisible heels. The strappy sandals came complete with clear PVC uppers and a nude base, bearing resemblance to Gianvito Rossi’s Metropolis silhouette. The design is set atop a 4.3-inch heel and retails for $682 at Farfetch.

PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Givenchy have jumped on the clear shoe train with bold heels and studded designs that flatter the foot and elongate the legs.

When it comes to footwear and shoes, Kylie Jenner herself has an impressive history specifically in the sneaker industry. Before she was a beauty mogul, the Kylie Skin founder held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the media personality posted photos of herself wearing a series of Swoosh sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Nike and Jordan Brand kicks. When she isn’t in sneakers, the reality television star favors everything from Giuseppe Zanotti zebra sandals to Dior knee-high boots to clear Yeezy pumps matched to apparel from Balmain, LaQuan Smith and Marine Serre amongst other top brands.

