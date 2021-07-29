Kylie Jenner’s Cutout Tube Dress & Square-Toe Stilettos Bring the 1990s to 2021

Kylie Jenner is offering a giveaway you won’t want to pass up.

The media mogul is giving away $80,000 with thousands of dollars worth of Louis Vuitton bags today with Scott Disick, as shared on Kylie’s Instagram. To promote the competition, the beauty founder went bold in a peek-a-boo ribbed tube dress; the throwback silhouette from the late 1990s and early 2000s is identifiable from its straight and strapless neckline as well as its form-fitting design.

Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs.

Kylie herself rounded out her bold look with metallic gold sandals; the strappy design featured a crisscross front with a securing ankle strap and a square-toe finish.

Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued into this year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder herself wore a similar set of gold heels back in May while visiting Miami.

When it comes to footwear, Kylie Jenner herself has an impressive history specifically in the sneaker industry. Before she was a beauty mogul, the reality television personality held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the young billionaire posted photos of herself wearing a series of Swoosh sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Nike and Jordan Brand kicks. When she isn’t in sneakers, the reality television star favors everything from Giuseppe Zanotti zebra sandals to Dior knee-high boots and clear Yeezy pumps matched to Balmain, LaQuan Smith and Marine Serre apparel amongst other top brands.

Go glam like Kylie Jenner in these metallic gold sandals.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Schutz Strappy Sandals, $162 (was $270).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: L’Autre Chose Gold Sandals, $277.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Buy Now: Kurt Geiger London Portia Sandals, $150.

Flip through the gallery for more of Kylie Jenner’s style evolution over the years.