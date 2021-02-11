Kylie Jenner’s Cutout Crop Top, Mind-Bending Jeans & Body Chain Make for Effortless Off-Duty Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kylie Jenner gave easygoing off-duty style this week as she posed with flair outside her home.

The beauty mogul‘s look last night, as seen on Instagram, kicked off with a white short-sleeve crop complete with a cutout waistband; Jenner then matched the glowing top to printed wide-leg jeans, coated in painted detailing in mixed shades of blue and white. The finishing touches for the ensemble included a subtle body chain across the waist and a rare velvet Hermès Birkin bag.

In the final image of her three-picture post yesterday, Jenner finally gave a glimpse at her footwear for the evening as it peeped out from under her mind-bending pants. Appearing to be made with denim uppers, the heels continued the color scheme of the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s look.

The design bears resemblance to Tom Ford’s pointed-toe sandals that come coated in a classic denim fabric with single-band straps and a lock and key charm detail; set atop a 4.3-inch metallic stiletto heel, the bold pair retails for $1,150 at Neiman Marcus.

Tom Ford Denim Lock & Key sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Earlier in the week, Jenner went for another bold footwear moment, this tie courtesy of the Attico. Giving a twist on the monochrome trend that is sure to be everywhere this spring, the look highlighted a satin green minidress complete with elongated sleeves and a silky wrap finish.

Jenner then matched the number to color-coordinating sandals, captioning her post: “don’t forget to eat your greens.”

The mogul’s choice of neon sandals highlighted a trendy square-toe silhouette set atop an architectural block heel; featuring a peep-toe rounded vamp as well, the design is none other than the Attico’s Devon mules. The bright shoes are balanced with a 4.3-inch lift and retail for $729 at Farfetch.

The Attico Devon patent leather mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

When it comes to footwear and shoes, Kylie Jenner herself has an impressive history specifically in the sneaker industry. Before she was a beauty mogul, the Kylie Skin founder held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the media personality posted photos of herself wearing a series of Swoosh sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Nike and Jordan Brand kicks. When she isn’t in sneakers, the reality television star favors everything from Giuseppe Zanotti zebra sandals to Dior knee-high boots to clear Yeezy pumps matched to apparel from Balmain, LaQuan Smith and Marine Serre amongst other top brands.

