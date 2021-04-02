Kylie Jenner Elevates Travel Attire in a Neon Crop Top, Comfy Sweats & Buzzy Off-White Air Jordans

Kylie Jenner jetted off in style this week, tapping into bright tones for spring.

The media mogul posed on a private plane yesterday in bold fashion as she modeled a neon sweat set courtesy of Venice Beach, Calif., clothing brand Erl. The standout coral combination came accessorized by an on-trend body chain; body chains and anklets returned to the fashion scene last year amongst a revitalization of 1990s-style trends like square-toe footwear and low-rise pants.

Kylie Jenner poses on a private plane, April 1. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

For footwear, Kylie tapped the beloved ongoing collaboration between Vigil Abloh’s Off-White line and Michael Jordan’s namesake brand in a retro silhouette.

The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 Retro High “White” released in March 2018 and instantly became a highly-coveted design amongst sneakerheads. Formed with a mix of materials ranging from mesh panels to leather and suede overlays, the high-top style comes adorned with recognizable accents from both brands — think the Jumpman logo and Abloh’s favorite Helvetica font. While the pair released with a $190 price tag, they’ve now become a sought-after set with heightened resale prices; a popular size can go for as high as $5,812 on resale site StockX.com.

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 Retro High sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

Kylie previously modeled the buzzy kicks in November 2020 with a crisscross crop top and dark-wash mom jeans while posing outside her sports car.

When it comes to footwear and shoes, Kylie Jenner herself has an impressive history specifically in the sneaker industry. Before she was a beauty creator, the Kylie Skin founder held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the media personality posted photos of herself wearing a series of Nike sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare kicks. When she isn’t in sneakers, the reality television star favors everything from Giuseppe Zanotti zebra sandals to Dior knee-high boots to clear Yeezy pumps matched to apparel from Balmain, LaQuan Smith and Marine Serre amongst other top brands.

Click through the gallery to find more of Kylie Jenner’s standout style moments over the years.