Kylie Jenner Flatters Her Baby Bump in Low-Rise Jeans, Oversize Trench & Chunky Boots

Kylie Jenner made a creative case for low-rise jeans this week in her latest bold maternity style look.

The expecting mom, who is pregnant with her and Travis Scott’s second child, prepped for fall today, showing off her seasonal style with her 269 million Instagram followers. Jenner’s outfit included a soft gray oversize trench coat, nude crop top and dark-wash low-rise jeans that sat perfectly under her growing baby bump.

Low-rise bottoms, like halter tops and tracksuits, were a common sight decades ago as stars elevated their off-duty attire with bold tube tops and square-toe sandals amongst other major trends. Other celebs that love throwback 1990s silhouettes include Bella Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, Katie Holmes and Gabrielle Union.

To complete the autumnal look, the media personality broke out a set of perfectly chunky black leather boots.

Combat boots and lugged shoes are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a few other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Dr. Martens, Bottega Veneta and Prada, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with an edgy-chic appeal.

Kylie herself is a major fan of a lug-sole boot moment, having stepped out multiple times before in similar designer silhouettes no matter the seaosn.

Kylie Jenner out and about in Los Angeles, Aug. 13. CREDIT: TherealSPW/MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Kylie Jenner herself has an impressive history specifically in the sneaker industry. Before she was a beauty mogul, the reality television personality held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the young billionaire posted photos of herself wearing a series of Swoosh sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Nike and Jordan Brand kicks. When she isn’t in sneakers, the media star favors everything from Giuseppe Zanotti zebra sandals to Dior knee-high boots and clear Yeezy pumps matched to Balmain, LaQuan Smith and Marine Serre apparel amongst other top brands.

