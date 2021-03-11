Kylie Jenner Makes a Case for Bold Prints in a Houndstooth Catsuit Camouflaged Into Invisible Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kylie Jenner made a case for bold attire this week as she posed in her Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin offices.

The beauty mogul took to Instagram on Wednesday in a head-to-toe houndstooth look, modeling a long-sleeve and full-length catsuit courtesy of Florentina Leitner. The unique piece came complete with gloves, a coordinating headband and even a tight-inspired footed finish.

The feet of the catsuit camouflaged right into the media personality’s set of see-through heels. The pointed-toe pumps featured almost invisible clear uppers balanced atop a white outsole with a coordinating glowing stiletto heel. Measuring 4.5 inches in height, the style bears resemblance to vegan footwear brand Femme LA’s Macallan slingback pumps. The animal-friendly heels retail for just $169, too, making them one of Kylie’s most wallet-friendly shoe picks to date.

Femme LA Macallan slingback heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Femme LA

Tall heels are a regular item in Kylie’s footwear rotation, though. Earlier this week, the mogul joined her 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott, for a lunch date in Los Angeles. Kylie, in particular, opted for a twist on the monochrome trend, matching a sky blue mock-neck top to classic mom jeans and a blue shoulder bag with an $8 Skims face mask to tout.

The color scheme continued into the media personality’s choice of footwear. While her toddler rocked trending sneakers, Kylie opted for classic pointed-toe pumps with a rounded vamp and powdery blue satin finish, all set atop a towering stiletto heel.

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster leave lunch in Los Angeles, March 8. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to footwear and shoes, Kylie Jenner herself has an impressive history specifically in the sneaker industry. Before she was a beauty mogul, the Kylie Skin founder held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the television personality posted photos of herself wearing a series of Swoosh sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Nike and Jordan Brand kicks. When she isn’t in sneakers, the social media star favors everything from Giuseppe Zanotti zebra sandals to Dior knee-high boots to clear Yeezy pumps matched to apparel from Balmain, LaQuan Smith and Marine Serre amongst other top brands.

