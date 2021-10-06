Kylie Jenner Gets in the Halloween Spirit in a Freddy Krueger Catsuit & Bloody Platforms

Kylie Jenner is spookier than ever for her latest beauty collection.
The media mogul is launching the first-ever Kylie Cosmetics x “A Nightmare on Elm Street” collaboration just in time for the holiday spirit. To announce the news, Kylie tackled the theme of the collection with ease in a very Kardashian twist on a Freddy Kruger-inspired costume.
The ensemble highlighted a full-sleeved catsuit that echoes Krueger’s recognizable scarring from the film series. The bloody design came balanced as well with matching platform heels, camouflaged in the same print with an over 5-inch lift. For a final touch, Kylie even paid homage to the character’s signature bladed hands with her choice of nail art.
Kylie Jenner is no stranger to an over-the-top Halloween moment. The beauty mogul takes the holiday by storm wearing the boldest costumes that include everything from Disney Princesses to Playboy Bunnies.
Last year, Kylie joined her friends for a group costume, recreating the iconic Power Rangers squad from the original 1990s series with their own twist. Kylie herself served as the Red Ranger in a look that included a form-fitting crop top and leggings set with an in-character belt and a standout red wig to tout.
As for footwear, the reality television personality made sure to boost the look with towering heels in the form of sleek white pointed-toe booties.
When it comes to footwear, Kylie Jenner herself has an impressive history specifically in the sneaker industry. Before she was a beauty mogul, the media personality held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.
At the start of 2020, though, the young billionaire posted photos of herself wearing a series of Swoosh sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Nike and Jordan Brand kicks. When she isn’t in sneakers, the media star favors everything from Giuseppe Zanotti zebra sandals to Dior knee-high boots and clear Yeezy pumps matched to Balmain, LaQuan Smith and Marine Serre apparel amongst other top brands.
Check out the gallery for more of Kylie Jenner’s style evolution over the years.