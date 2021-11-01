Kylie Jenner Goes ‘Mommy Mode’ for Halloween in a Sleek Catsuit & Chunky Combat Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

While she has been known to go above and beyond for Halloween, Kylie Jenner decided to keep things surprisingly casual this year.

The media personality joined her daughter, Stormi, and beau, Travis Scott, for a more intimate Halloween celebration last night. Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Scott, decided to go as a classic cat, modeling a baby bump-hugging catsuit and platform combat boots courtesy of Prada. Her costume also included a leather jacket and, of course, black cat ears.

As for Travis Scott, the rapper went as Michael Myers in a face mask, varsity jacket and surprisingly buzzy Nike Dunks.

Not to be outdone, Kylie herself did celebrate Halloween once more in October with her first-ever Kylie Cosmetics x “A Nightmare on Elm Street” collaboration. To announce the news, Kylie tackled the theme of the collection with ease in a very Kardashian twist on a Freddy Kruger-inspired costume.

The ensemble highlighted a full-sleeved catsuit that echoes Krueger’s recognizable scarring from the film series. The bloody design came balanced as well with matching platform heels, camouflaged in the same print with an over 5-inch lift. For a final touch, Kylie even paid homage to the character’s signature bladed hands with her choice of nail art.

When it comes to footwear, Kylie Jenner herself has an impressive history specifically in the sneaker industry. Before she was a beauty mogul, the media personality held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the young billionaire posted photos of herself wearing a series of Swoosh sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Nike and Jordan Brand kicks. When she isn’t in sneakers, the media star favors everything from Giuseppe Zanotti zebra sandals to Dior knee-high boots and clear Yeezy pumps matched to Balmain, LaQuan Smith and Marine Serre apparel amongst other top brands.

