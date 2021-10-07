Kylie Jenner’s Glowing Bodysuit & Lipstick-Red Boots Are Made for Kylie Cosmetics

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kylie Jenner is prepping for Halloween with a brand new Kylie Cosmetics collection.

Promoting the upcoming “A Nightmare on Elm Street” collaboration, the media personality continued to pay homage to the horror film series in another statement look. Yesterday’s outfit included a white high-neck bodysuit — resembling a design from her sister Kim Kardashian’s Skims line — and an unmissable pair of boots. The lipstick-colored pair featured a pointed toe and slick patent uppers, all atop an ultra-thin stiletto heel.

From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find knee-high boots on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major names. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

On Tuesday, the beauty mogul announced the news of her upcoming collab, tackling the theme of the collection with ease in a very Kardashian twist on a Freddy Kruger-inspired costume.

The ensemble highlighted a full-sleeved catsuit that echoes Krueger’s recognizable scarring from the film series. The bloody Venus Prototype design came balanced as well with matching platform heels, camouflaged in the same print with an over 5-inch lift. For a final touch, Kylie even paid homage to the character’s signature bladed hands with her choice of nail art.

When it comes to footwear, Kylie Jenner herself has an impressive history specifically in the sneaker industry. Before she was a beauty mogul, the media personality held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the young billionaire posted photos of herself wearing a series of Swoosh sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Nike and Jordan Brand kicks. When she isn’t in sneakers, the media star favors everything from Giuseppe Zanotti zebra sandals to Dior knee-high boots and clear Yeezy pumps matched to Balmain, LaQuan Smith and Marine Serre apparel amongst other top brands.

