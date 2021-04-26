Kylie Jenner Tackles Spring’s Most Daring Trend in a New Bodysuit & Her Favorite Twisting Pumps

Kylie Jenner gave her take on one of spring’s up-and-coming trends this weekend, mastering the look with ease.

The beauty mogul modeled a daring peek-a-boo nude top with structured white pants on Saturday night. The Mugler off-the-shoulder $690 bodysuit and coordinating white trousers both come from the label’s spring ’21 collection, available at Luisaviaroma.com.

Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout tops, pants and dresses are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season. From Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs, you can find the skin-baring designs on everyone from Zendaya to Dua Lipa and even Kylie’s own siblings, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian.

On her feet, the star decided on one of her new favorite silhouettes: Bottega Veneta’s BV point pumps. Featuring twisted straps in a glossy white upper, the elongated pointed-toe style comes set atop a 3.-ich curved heel and a textured outsole for traction. The style retails for $1,150 and is available at Moda Operandi.

Bottega Veneta’s footwear has quickly become the brand of the summer when it comes to must-have sandals and heels. With many of its styles feature trending elements such as square-toe fronts and thong-toe finishes, the silhouettes keep up with growing revitalizations of ’90s-inspired designs that are sweeping the street style world. Spotted on the likes of Hailey Baldwin in addition to Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, Lori Harvey and more, the Italian brand has risen the ranks as a top label for “It” girls across all industries.

Bottega Veneta BV Point pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

When it comes to footwear, Kylie herself has an impressive history specifically in the sneaker industry. Before she was a beauty mogul, the reality television personality held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the young billionaire posted photos of herself wearing a series of Swoosh sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Nike and Jordan Brand kicks. When she isn’t in sneakers, the reality television star favors everything from Giuseppe Zanotti zebra sandals to Dior knee-high boots to clear Yeezy pumps matched to apparel from Balmain, LaQuan Smith and Marine Serre amongst other top brands.

