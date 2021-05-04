Kylie Jenner Takes Miami in the Boldest Backless Dress & Towering Gold Sandals Alongside Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner packed her glam style for a trip down to Miami with Travis Scott and friends.

The beauty mogul shared a sneak peek at her outfit from Saturday night on Instagram, posing outside her black car in a bold backless dress. The cutout, bodycon design is a vintage piece from Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring ’05 collection.

To complete her look, Jenner reached for Jimmy Choo’s Metz sandals, a towering stiletto design complete with a strappy silhouette and a 4-inch heel; her choice of a gold colorway retails for $850 at Moda Operandi.

Kylie Jenner seen arriving at Komodo in Miami, May 2. CREDIT: MEGA

Kylie Jenner seen at Komodo in Miami, May 2. CREDIT: MEGA

Travis Scott seen arriving at Komodo in Miami, May 2. CREDIT: MEGA

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to a bold bodycon dress either this spring. In April, she stepped out on Wednesday night in bold fashion, opting for a bodycon maxi-length dress with a long-sleeve finish; the Raf Simons number also came coated in a mind-bending, optical illusion-like print in shades of white, yellow and brown.

Kylie’s footwear choice is a new design from beloved designer Amina Muaddi. Titled the Pernille boot, the sleek silhouette comes set atop a camouflaged white wedge heel with an elongated pointed toe and a 4.5-inch lift. You can shop the statement style for over $1,000 at MyTheresa.

Kylie Jenner grabs dinner with friends at Nobu, Los Angeles, April 21. CREDIT: TheRealSPW/MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Kylie herself has an impressive history specifically in the sneaker industry. Before she was a beauty mogul, the reality television personality held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the young billionaire posted photos of herself wearing a series of Swoosh sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Nike and Jordan Brand kicks. When she isn’t in sneakers, the reality television star favors everything from Giuseppe Zanotti zebra sandals to Dior knee-high boots to clear Yeezy pumps matched to apparel from Balmain, LaQuan Smith and Marine Serre amongst other top brands.

