Kylie Jenner Is Daring in a Crochet-Knit Bikini & Strappy Invisible Heels for Kylie Skin

Kylie Jenner is prepping fans for spring in a safe yet bold way.

The beauty mogul debuted her new line of sunscreen for her Kylie Skin label yesterday, posing with the new product in a unique bikini to promote its sun protection. The 23-yea-old star modeled a crochet-knitted bikini set complete with a bandeau-style, spaghetti-strap top and coordinating tie-waist bottoms.

The younger Kardashian sister then the standout look with her choice of almost invisible heels. The strappy sandals came complete with clear PVC uppers and a nude base, bearing resemblance to her new favorite Gianvito Rossi’s Metropolis silhouette. The design is set atop a 4.3-inch heel and retails for $682 at Farfetch.

PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin and Givenchy have jumped on the clear shoe train with bold heels and studded designs that flatter the foot and elongate the legs.

Gianvito Rossi Metropolis heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Kylie previously wore the heels on an unexpectedly chic trip to the gas station in February. The cosmetics founder stopped by a local station in a standout ribbed orange Alyx Studio dress that hit at a midi length with a unique halter neckline. As she grabbed a bag of Corn Nuts and filled up the tank of her Lamborghini, Jenner also showed off her glittering jewelry, Off-White handbag and $8 Skims face mask.

Kylie Jenner stops by a local gas station in style, Los Angeles, Feb. 23. CREDIT: TheRealSPW/MEGA

When it comes to footwear and shoes, Kylie Jenner herself has an impressive history specifically in the sneaker industry. Before she was a beauty mogul, the Kylie Skin founder held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the media personality posted photos of herself wearing a series of Swoosh sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Nike and Jordan Brand kicks. When she isn’t in sneakers, the reality television star favors everything from Giuseppe Zanotti zebra sandals to Dior knee-high boots to clear Yeezy pumps matched to apparel from Balmain, LaQuan Smith and Marine Serre amongst other top brands.

