Kristin Cavallari Demonstrates How to Elevate a Romper in These Beloved Woven Heels

By Claudia Miller
Kristin Cavallari demonstrated how to turn a romper into glam evening attire during her trip to Mexico this week.

Sharing images from her beachside vacation on Instagram last night, the media personality tapped Camila Coehlo’s brand for a printed statement look; the plunging wrap silhouette included a tropical palm leaf print and a long-sleeve silhouette.

To elevate the look further, Cavallari tapped Bottega Veneta in her new go-to mules.

Bottega Veneta’s footwear is quickly becoming the brand of the summer when it comes to must-have sandals and heels. With many of Bottega Veneta’s styles feature trending elements such as square-toe fronts and thong-toe finishes, the silhouettes keep up with growing revitalizations of ’90s-inspired designs that are sweeping the street style world. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner in addition to Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, Kourtney Kardashian and more, the Italian brand has risen the ranks as a top label for “It” girls across all industries.

Cavallari’s heels in particular include woven raffia uppers and a 3.5-inch heel, all retailing for $1,050 at Net-a-Porter.

bottega veneta, raffia heels
Bottega Veneta’s Stretch woven mules.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

When it comes to dressier footwear, Kristin Cavallari herself usually prefers teetering stilettos in a mix of silhouettes and colors for her formal occasions — she told FN in 2017 it’s “always” heels over flats. Her collection, highlighting styles from likes of Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Mia Becar could be seen in her former TV series “Very Cavallari.” For street style looks, Cavallari switches it up with Converse, Dr. Martens, Vionic and Sorel’s more casual footwear.

Beyond both red carpet looks and her off-duty trends, the media personality also has longtime ties to the footwear and fashion industries. She became a brand ambassador for Chinese Laundry in 2012 and designed her own collection with the brand for several years. She also founded her own accessories brand Uncommon James in 2017, with jewelry retailing for under $75, and has her Little James Clothing line for children.

Try out Kristin Cavallarir’s shoe style in these similar pairs.

