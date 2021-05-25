Kristin Cavallari Takes the Plunge in a Daringly Dipped Dress & Trending Ankle-Wrap Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kristin Cavallari gave fans a look at her glam taste this weekend in a daringly dressed-up moment.

The “Laguna Beach” alumna posed for her millions of Instagram followers on Sunday in a plunging beige dress; the bold number included a low-cut neckline and a wrapped silhouette complete with a cut leg and long-sleeve fit.

The ensemble also featured jewelry from her own Uncommon James collections and trending heels.

When it came down to footwear, the media personality tapped another growing trend for the next season: ankle-wrap sandals. Favored by Kim Kardashian, Lizzo, Cardi B and more, these heels snake across the ankle and calf for a standout punch and a supported fit.

Cavallari herself is a long-time fan of the silhouette and favored a similar design back in February. Stepping out in Los Angeles, her pair came from Mia Becar and features a nude upper contrasted by a signature crystal baguette heel. Set with a crisscross toe and gold-tipped straps, the over 4-inch high Francesca sandals retail for $695 on the brand’s website.

When it comes to dressier footwear, though, the 34-year-old star usually prefers teetering stilettos in a mix of silhouettes and colors for her formal occasions — she told FN in 2017 it’s “always” heels over flats. Her collection, highlighting styles from likes of Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Mia Becar could be seen in her former TV series “Very Cavallari.” For street style looks, Cavallari switches it up with Converse, Dr. Martens, Vionic and Sorel’s more casual footwear.

Beyond both red carpet looks and her off-duty trends, the reality television personality also has longtime ties to the footwear and fashion industries. She became a brand ambassador for Chinese Laundry in 2012 and designed her own collection with the brand for several years. She also founded her own accessories brand Uncommon James in 2017, with jewelry retailing for under $75, and has her Little James Clothing line for children.

