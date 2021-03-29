Kristin Cavallari Goes Glam in the Silkiest Minidress & Thin Sandals to Open Her New Store

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kristin Cavallari kicked off the opening of her new Uncommon James storefront in style this weekend.

At the Dallas location’s ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, the jewelry brand’s founder stole the show as she matched the store’s decor. Her ensemble highlighted a silky, cowl neck pink minidress complete with a ruched skirt and cinched waistline.

“Dallas!!! You guys have always been the most supportive- thank you for welcoming us with open arms. I couldn’t be more excited to open our third doors here,” wrote the media personality on Instagram. “I’ve always said the Dallas girl embodies who we are as a company- she is fashionable, confident, strong, and FUN. Love you guys from the bottom of my heart.”

As for footwear, Cavallari drew emphasis onto her dress by opting for a subtle choice of sandals. The thin-strap nude design bears resemblance to one of the “Laguna Beach” alumna’s favorite silhouettes: the Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong sandal. Set atop a 4-inch heel, you can shop the classic design on sale from $398 to $218 at Bergdorf Goodman.

Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

In warmer weather, you’ll oftentimes find Cavallari in the neutral heeled design. The easygoing silhouette makes for the perfect match for floral spring dresses, silky skirt with crop tops and more on-trend outfit combinations.

When it comes to dressier footwear, though, the 34-year-old star usually prefers teetering stilettos in a mix of silhouettes and colors for her formal occasions — she told FN in 2017 it’s “always” heels over flats. Her collection, highlighting styles from likes of Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Mia Becar could be seen in her former TV series “Very Cavallari.” For more street style looks, Cavallari switches it up and taps Converse, Dr. Martens and Sorel in more casual footwear.

Beyond both red carpet looks and her off-duty trends, the media personality also has longtime ties to the footwear and fashion industries. She became a brand ambassador for Chinese Laundry in 2012 and designed her own collection with the brand for several years. She also founded her own accessories brand Uncommon James in 2017, with jewelry retailing for under $75, and has her Little James Clothing line for children.

Go glam like Kristin Cavallari in these more wallet-friendly takes on her classic heels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Guess Kahlur Heels, $90.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Vince Camuto Lauralie Sandals, $50.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Patti Sandals, $40 (was $100).

Click through the gallery to find more of Kristin Cavallari’s most chic looks over the years.